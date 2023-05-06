Ticket, Traffic and Parking Information for Tomorrow’s Connacht Senior Football Finals

Mayo GAA would like to inform all supporters that the LGFA Connacht Senior Football Final between Mayo and Galway at 11:30am and the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Final game against Galway and Sligo this Sunday, May 7th at 1:45pm in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park is an all-ticket game and no tickets will be available to purchase at the grounds on the day.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via https://www.ticketmaster.ie/connacht-gaa-sfc-final-connacht-lgfa-co-mayo-07-05-2023/event/18005E95E0D9625

Match Day Traffic at Heathlawn

A Garda message to those supporters travelling to Hastings Insurance MacHale Park on Sunday 7th May for the LGFA Connacht GAA Senior Football Final game between Mayo and Galway and the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Final between Galway and Sligo regarding traffic lights on the Claremorris Balla road, on the Balla side of the Beaten Path. There are continued activated traffic lights in place all day and night over the weekend. These lights will give priority to the traffic coming from the busiest side. We suggest where possible people might use an alternative route to Castlebar as there are likely to be some delays. There are also roadworks on the Belcarra Road, Castlebar and temporary traffic lights are in place.

Safe travelling to everyone.

As parking around Hastings Insurance MacHale Park is limited, there will be no public parking around An Sportlann car park.

Patrons are advised to arrive early and obey all the stewards and Gardaí on duty inside and outside the grounds.

All supporters are asked to obey all bye laws and show consideration for local residents when parking. Parking by supporters along the N5 is not recommended for health and safety reasons. There will be ample free car-parking spaces for supporters within the environs of Castlebar itself

Turnstiles will open at 10:30am on Sunday with the LGFA game set to start at 11:30am. Supporters entering the stand can access the stadium via the An Sportlann car park while those entering the terraces can access the grounds via the turnstiles on MacHale Road. Supporters are asked to have their digital or printed tickets ready for scanning on arrival at the turnstiles.