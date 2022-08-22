Ticket Links for Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Games

Links to buy tickets for the weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship games are now live.
They are:
BON SECOURS HOSPITAL
SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
ROUND 3
Friday 26.8.22
Oughterard v Tuam Stars
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-oughterard-v-tuam-stars-tickets-ZRHWTS
Milltown v Caherlistrane
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-milltown-v-caherlistrane-tickets-H6K20V
Saturday 27.8.22
Annaghdown v St James
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-annaghdown-v-st-james-tickets-NKZ30C
St Michaels v Killannin
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-st-michaels-v-killannin-tickets-FQ73MV
Maigh Cuilinn v Corofin
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-maigh-cuilinn-v-corofin-tickets-M01RHS
Sunday 28.8.22
Bearna v An Cheathru Rua
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-bearna-v-an-cheathr-rua-tickets-XQZRGJ
An Spideal v Naomh Anna Leitir Mor
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-an-spidal-v-naomh-anna-leitir-mir-tickets-GLZFC6
Claregalway v Monivea-Abbey
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-claregalway-v-monivea-abbey-tickets-VTG69N
Salthill-Knocknacarra v Mountbellew/Moylough
https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-salthill-knocknacarra-v-mountbellewmoylough-tickets-S4J2GM
PETER CURRAN ELECTRICAL
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
ROUND 2
Friday 26.8.22
Killererin v Kilkerrin-Clonberne
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-killererin-v-kilkerrin-clonberne-tickets-F6C41Y
Micheal Breathnach v St Brendans
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-mchel-breathnach-v-st-brendans-tickets-JVM260
Saturday 27.8.22
Headford v Oileann Arann
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-headford-v-oilein-rann-tickets-73X9VC
St Gabriels v Dunmore McHales
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-st-gabriels-v-dunmore-mchales-tickets-LZMGPJ
Williamstown v Kilconly
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-williamstown-v-kilconly-tickets-ZSJ5LQ
Sunday 28.8.22
Corofin v Cortoon Shamrocks
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-corofin-v-cortoon-shamrocks-tickets-9H6YMS
Glenamaddy v Maigh Cuilinn
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-glenamaddy-v-maigh-cuilinn-tickets-G9BQC6
Caltra v Oranmore-Maree
https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-caltra-v-oranmore-maree-tickets-M9K2YC