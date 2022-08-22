Ticket Links for Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Games

Links to buy tickets for the weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship games are now live.

They are:

BON SECOURS HOSPITAL

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ROUND 3

Friday 26.8.22

Oughterard v Tuam Stars

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-oughterard-v-tuam-stars-tickets-ZRHWTS

Milltown v Caherlistrane

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-milltown-v-caherlistrane-tickets-H6K20V

Saturday 27.8.22

Annaghdown v St James

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-annaghdown-v-st-james-tickets-NKZ30C

St Michaels v Killannin

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-st-michaels-v-killannin-tickets-FQ73MV

Maigh Cuilinn v Corofin

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-maigh-cuilinn-v-corofin-tickets-M01RHS

Sunday 28.8.22

Bearna v An Cheathru Rua

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-bearna-v-an-cheathr-rua-tickets-XQZRGJ

An Spideal v Naomh Anna Leitir Mor

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-an-spidal-v-naomh-anna-leitir-mir-tickets-GLZFC6

Claregalway v Monivea-Abbey

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-claregalway-v-monivea-abbey-tickets-VTG69N

Salthill-Knocknacarra v Mountbellew/Moylough

https://www.universe.com/events/bon-secours-hospital-sfc-salthill-knocknacarra-v-mountbellewmoylough-tickets-S4J2GM

PETER CURRAN ELECTRICAL

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ROUND 2

Friday 26.8.22

Killererin v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-killererin-v-kilkerrin-clonberne-tickets-F6C41Y

Micheal Breathnach v St Brendans

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-mchel-breathnach-v-st-brendans-tickets-JVM260

Saturday 27.8.22

Headford v Oileann Arann

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-headford-v-oilein-rann-tickets-73X9VC

St Gabriels v Dunmore McHales

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-st-gabriels-v-dunmore-mchales-tickets-LZMGPJ

Williamstown v Kilconly

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-williamstown-v-kilconly-tickets-ZSJ5LQ

Sunday 28.8.22

Corofin v Cortoon Shamrocks

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-corofin-v-cortoon-shamrocks-tickets-9H6YMS

Glenamaddy v Maigh Cuilinn

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-glenamaddy-v-maigh-cuilinn-tickets-G9BQC6

Caltra v Oranmore-Maree

https://www.universe.com/events/peter-curran-electrical-ifc-caltra-v-oranmore-maree-tickets-M9K2YC