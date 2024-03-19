Three University of Galway players named on 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 exceptional players from this season’s Higher Education Hurling Championships, as it unveils the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

In a season filled with stand-out team and individual performances, it was Mary Immaculate College Limerick (MICL) who reigned supreme, overcoming a strong University of Limerick (UL) side in the final – who themselves were aiming for three Fitzgibbon Cup victories in a row. MICL, who are managed and coached by famous family duo Jamie Wall and Podge Collins, triumphed to a third Fitzgibbon Cup title in their history, all of which have come since 2016.

Three University of Galway players have made the fifteen. They are Eoin Lawless of Athenry, Gavin Lee of Clarinbridge and Niall Collins of Cappataggle.

In this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars 2024 Hurling Team of the Year, Fitzgibbon Cup Champions MICL lead the way with seven players included, while beaten finalists UL have four representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists University of Galway have three representatives, with one player from SETU Waterford also included on this year’s team.

2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

1. Jason Gillane (MICL, Patrickswell & Limerick)

2. ⁠Adam Hogan (MICL, Feakle & Clare)

3. ⁠Eoin Lawless (University of Galway, St Mary’s Athenry & Galway)

4. ⁠Fergal O’Connor (University of Limerick, Effin & Limerick)

5. ⁠Diarmuid Ryan (MICL, Cratloe & Clare)

6. ⁠Mark Fitzgerald (University of Limerick, Passage & Waterford)

7. ⁠Joe Caesar (MICL, Killenaule & Tipperary)

8. ⁠Cathal Quinn (MICL, Cashel King Cormacs & Tipperary)

9. ⁠Gavin Lee (University of Galway, Clarinbridge & Galway)

10. Reuben Halloran (SETU Waterford, De La Salle & Waterford)

11. ⁠Gearoid O’Connor (University of Limerick, Moyne-Templetuohy & Tipperary)

12. ⁠Shane O’Brien (MICL, Kilmallock & Limerick)

13. ⁠Shane Meehan (MICL, Banner & Clare)

14. ⁠Mark Rodgers (University of Limerick, Scariff & Clare)

15. ⁠Niall Collins (University of Galway, Cappataggle & Galway)

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “Congratulations to the players and institutions whose immense efforts have been recognised in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year. We have been delighted to watch the tremendous matchups and skills in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup, and I look forward to celebrating the players’ and teams’ achievements at our Higher Education Awards Ceremony next month.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager Electric Ireland, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year. Each year, we are proud to be able to support these Championships and bring #FirstClassRivals together, and this season has served as an excellent reminder of the commitment and determination of the players and institutions involved. We would like to extend a huge congratulations to each of the players recognised this year.”

This year’s Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign continued to celebrate the unexpected alliances that were formed by County rivals coming together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles in the GAA.

The Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year will be announced on Thursday, 28th March with the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year being announced at the Higher Education Awards Ceremony on the 1st of April. These awards will acknowledge one outstanding performance from this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup Championships.