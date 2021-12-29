Three United Rugby Championship Fixtures Postponed In Round 9

The United Rugby Championship can confirm that three of this weekend’s R9 fixtures will not go ahead as scheduled due to a number of Covid-19 cases affecting four teams.

The following fixtures have been postponed:

Dragons v Cardiff Rugby

Ulster v Leinster

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

The games were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday (January 1 and 2), however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors squads have been reported.

The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games.