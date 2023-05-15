Three Titans Players Named In Irish U16 Squad For European Championships

Ireland U16 men’s head coach Dr. Michael Lynch has named his final 12-person squad ahead of the FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship, which takes place in Romania from August 4th-13th.

Limerick Lions’ Darragh Horkan is the solitary player with previous experience at a FIBA European Championship, featuring in six games a year ago. Three players are selected from Galway club Titans BC, Eoin Potito, Luke Herrick and Nathan Gbinigie. The latter follows in the footsteps of his brother Declan, who was part of the U16 squad in 2022.

Coach Lynch has selected one player based overseas. Kieran Quinn (Gill St.Bernard’s, New Jersey) who was also part of the recent U16 Four Nations win fills that slot.

Recently announced Basketball Ireland U16 Schools’ Player of the Year Adam Charles of Éanna BC is one of four players chosen from Dublin clubs. James Power and Piers Postma (UCD Marian) and Noah Winders (St. Vincents) the others. Dylan O’Rourke from Neptune BC will fly the flag for Cork, while Kareem Matonmi (Baltinglass Bulldogs) and Rojus Rimas (Drogheda Wolves), ensure that Wicklow and Louth will have representation at the tournament.

Ireland have been drawn in Group ‘C’ of the FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship alongside Croatia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Head coach Lynch said: “We are delighted to announce the final 12 players who will represent Ireland in the European Championships coming off the back of winning the four nations on home soil which was a huge achievement for us. Thanks to all the parents and players who were involved in the Programme since last October. Our focus now turns to preparation for the European Championships in Romania in August. We have been drawn into a tough group in the competition but we have our calendar complete with some tough preparation games scheduled for the months ahead so we will be prepared. The players and management are looking forward to representing Ireland with pride this summer and we wish all players doing state examinations the best of luck in June.”

Ireland U16 Men’s Squad: Darragh Horkan (Limerick Lions), Eoin Potito, Luke Herrick, Nathan Gbinigie (all Titans BC), James Power, Piers Postma (both UCD Marian), Noah Winders (St. Vincents), Dylan O’Rourke (Neptune BC), Kareem Matonmi (Baltinglass Bulldogs), Rojus Rimas (Drogheda Wolves), Kieran Quinn (Gill St.Bernard’s, New Jersey), Adam Charles (Éanna BC).

