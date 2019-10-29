Three Shortlisted For Galway U20 Football Manager’s Job

A Shortlist of three has been named for the position of Galway Under 20 Football manager following the deadline that passed yesterday. The position becoming available following the decision by Padraic Joyce to take charge of the Senior Footballers.

The three in the running are current Galway Minor football manager Donal O’Fatharta of An Spideal, former Galway minor football manager Stephen Joyce of an Fhairce and Mick Culhane of Salthill/Knocknacarra who was a selector this year with the U20’s under Joyce.

It is now expected that all three will be interviewed shortly for the position and a recommendation sent to the county board in due course. Galway begins their defense of the Connacht Under 20 Football title away to Mayo with the winner playing Leitrim in the Connacht Semi-Final.

An Fhairce’s Stephen Joyce

Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Mick Culhane

Donal O Fathartha. Photo: Ray Ryan