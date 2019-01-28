Three National U22 Boxing Titles for Galway.

Galway has three national U22 Champions after Adam Hession, Gabriel Dossen and Gytis Lisinskas all comfortably won their finals on Friday night at the National stadium in Dublin.

Monivea Boxing Clubs Adam Hession was the first to become National Champion when he defeated Mark Corcoran (Corinthians BC). Corcoran coming down from bantam to flyweight didn’t faze Hession who proved his talent, winning by unanimous decision 5/0. Adam had a dodgy start for the first minute of the first round but soon found his range catching Corcoran with fast jabs and solid body shots. The second and third round saw Corcoran tire and begin to hold. Adam kept the pressure on his opponent with combination punches to head and body.

Gabriel Dossen of Olympic BC was next in the ring from a Galway veiwpoint and he defeated John Joe Nevin (Crumlin BC) winning by unanimous decision 5/0. This is Gabriel’s sixth All-Ireland title; the club’s second title so far this season. In the Royal Division (+91kg) the last title of the night was won by Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles BC). Lisinskas boxed Luke Hall (Crumlin BC) and added a second Irish title to his collection in the U22 division by stopping Hall in a spectacular knockdown landing a devastating left hook after less than two minutes. All three boxers are hoping to win the National Elites in February and be selected to box in the Under 22 European Championship in Russia in March, and are keeping their sights on the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.