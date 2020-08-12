Three Maree Players Named In Irish Squads For U17 Skills Challenge

Three Maree players have been named in the Irish Under 17 Squad for the forthcoming European Qualifiers for FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020 and FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge at the National Basketball Arena on Thursday and Friday. Two sides from the 10 teams competing in European qualifying will reach next week’s finals, playing against the world’s best.

The three Maree players are Ben Burke, Hazel Finn and Kara McClean. Ireland’s U17 men are in Group A, alongside Poland, Israel, Belarus and Slovakia. Their first match-up is against Israel on Thursday while the U17 Women are in Group A Israel, Belarus, Poland and Gibraltar. Their first match will also be against Israel on Thursday.

Mens Head coach Paul Kelleher has selected a five-person squad. Tim Pollmann-Daamen played for the Irish U16’s at the 2019 FIBA European Championship. Both Ben Burke and Ruairi Cronin were due to play for Ireland in the FIBA U16 European Championship this summer, before their cancellation due to Covid-19, while Killian Gribben was set to play for Ireland’s U18’s. Neptune Basketball Club guard Daniel O’Sullivan completes the squad.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the boys to get some international competition over the summer. This is a unique format in the current times. This is a dynamic, quick group and can make shots, so they’ll give it a real go.” head coach Paul Kellher said.

Meanwhile, Women’s head coach Karl Kilbride has named a nine-person squad for the FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge. Alongside Finn and McCleane are Sarah Hickey (19 U16 caps) and Paris McCarthy (18 U16 caps) also represented Ireland at last year’s FIBA U16 European Championship. The squad also includes Shannon Cunningham, Maria Kealy, Rebecca Hynes, Aisling Marmion and Emily O’Dwyer.

Karl Kilbride, the Irish U17 women’s head coach, said:

“We have a really talented group of girls here ready to take this on. With no European Championships this summer the girls competing will all be hoping to be part of the U18 team next July and this format gives them just a small taste of the intensity involved. We have a great mix of experience and enthusiasm in the group. With the tireless work they’ve all put in individually during lockdown I’m looking forward to seeing them put it into action and hopefully having it pay off this week.”

Ireland must finish in the top-2 in their group to reach the European qualifier finals, which will take place on Sunday 16th. The winner of Group A will play the runner-up from Group B and vice-versa. The winners of those two qualifying finals will compete in the FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020.

Matt Hall, Basketball Ireland Senior Technical Officer said:

“We have been starved of international action this summer, due to cancellations because of Covid-19. Now our U17’s will get a chance to compete in European qualifiers, without the need to travel internationally.”

“There is a huge carrot of trying to reach the FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020, which would see Ireland pitting its wits against the world’s elite.”

Already qualified for The FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020, which begin on August 18th, are Egypt, Mali (Africa); Australia, China (Asia); Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Turkey (Europe).

The FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge 2020 also starts on August 18th. Egypt, Mali (Africa); Puerto Rico (Americas); Australia, China (Asia); Italy, Lithuania, Romania, Spain (Europe) have already reached the finals.

You can watch Ireland in qualifying action via the FIBA website from 1900 GMT, the FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020 will be here, while the FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge 2020 can be accessed here.