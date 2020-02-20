Three Local Players Among Provisional Ireland Women’s Soccer Squad

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has included three Galway players among her 26-player squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne is named in the attack; while Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Julie-Anne Russell from Moycullen are included among the midfielders.

Payne returns to the squad having missed last November’s draw away to Greece.

Ireland will welcome Greece in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, March 5 before travelling to Montenegro to take on the hosts on Wednesday, March 11.

The squad will be trimmed down when they meet up next week to begin preparations.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Charlton Athletic)

Midfielders: Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (West Ham United)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Match Details

Republic of Ireland v Greece (Thursday, 5th March, 7.15pm Tallaght Stadium)

Montenegro v Republic of Ireland (Wednesday, 11th March, Pod Malim Brdom, Budva, Time TBC)