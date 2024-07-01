Three Galway United Players Named In U19 Women’s Squad For European Championship

Three Galway United players have been named on the Republic of Ireland Women’s U19 Squad for the European Championships in Lithuania.

The three are Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen and Rola Olusola

Drawn into Group B, Ireland will come up against Spain, Germany and Netherlands with their opening game taking place against the holders, Spain, on Monday, July 15th followed by Germany on Thursday the 18th and finishing with the Netherlands on Sunday July 21st.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which is where Ireland finished in the 2014 edition (where they lost to eventual winners Netherlands) after beating Spain, England and Sweden.

Head Coach Dave Connell has been able to select a strong squad who qualified for the tournament after topping Group A2 in Round 2 of qualifying following victories over Iceland, Austria and Croatia.

Eighteen players in the squad have already featured in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division this season, while Katie Keane, Jess Fitzgerald, Freya Healy and Ellen Dolan have previously trained with the Ireland WNT.

Donegal sisters Jodie and Keri Loughrey could become the first female siblings to represent Ireland at a major tournament.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of testing ourselves against the best teams in the world at this level. This is what tournament football is all about,” said Connell.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the players to grasp this opportunity and we are ready to do our country proud. The team spirit that we have built throughout qualifying can be a strength for us and we will be fully prepared going into each game.”

Head Coach Connell is one of three staff members who were involved the last time that the WU19s competed in the European Championships with Goalkeeping Coach Pat Behan and Equipment Officer Barbara Bermingham also still part of the set-up.

The tournament will be played in three cities – Jonava, Kaunas and Marijampole – with the semi-finals taking place on Wednesday, July 24th ahead of the final on Saturday, July 27th.

Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Athlone Town), Jayne Merren (Wexford)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford), Aoife Turner (MVLA Soccer), Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen (Galway United), Aoife Kelly (Shamrock Rovers), Mary Phillips (Athlone Town)

Midfielders: Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Sophie Morrin (University of Texas), Jess Fitzgerald, Freya Healy (Peamount United), Jodie Loughrey, Keri Loughrey (Sligo Rovers)

Forwards: Joy Ralph, Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers), Ceola Bergin (Wexford), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Rola Olusola (Galway United), Hazel Donegan (Athlone Town)

2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships Group B

Monday, July 15th | Spain v Ireland, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12:00

Thursday, July 18th | Ireland v Germany, Jonava City Stadium, KO 12:00

Sunday, July 21st | Ireland v Netherlands, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12:00