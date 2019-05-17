Three Galway Teams Involved In U15 Dermot Earley Blitz

Tomorrow at the Connacht GAA Centre the fourth edition of the Dermot Earley Academy Blitz takes place, with 3 Galway U15 football teams taking part. The action starts at 10am with Galway Tribesmen against Mayo East and Galway Maroons taking on Roscommon. Galway City and West play their first match at 12 noon against Sligo Black.
Games Schedule
Saturday 18th May 2019
Round 1
Galway North v Mayo Red Pitch 2 10am
Galway Mid v Roscommon Blue Pitch 4 10am
Roscommon Yellow v Sligo White Pitch 3 10am
Round 2
Roscommon Yellow v Galway Mid Pitch 2 11am
Sligo White v Galway North Pitch 3 11am
Mayo Red v Roscommon Blue Pitch 4 11am
Round 3
Galway West v Sligo Black Pitch 2 12noon
Mayo Green v Leitrim Pitch 3 12noon
Round 4
Mayo Green v Galway West Pitch 2 1pm
Sligo Black v Leitrim Pitch 3 1pm