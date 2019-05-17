Three Galway Teams Involved In U15 Dermot Earley Blitz

Tomorrow at the Connacht GAA Centre the fourth edition of the Dermot Earley Academy Blitz takes place, with 3 Galway U15 football teams taking part. The action starts at 10am with Galway Tribesmen against Mayo East and Galway Maroons taking on Roscommon. Galway City and West play their first match at 12 noon against Sligo Black.

Games Schedule

Saturday 18th May 2019

Round 1

Galway North v Mayo Red Pitch 2 10am

Galway Mid v Roscommon Blue Pitch 4 10am

Roscommon Yellow v Sligo White Pitch 3 10am

Round 2

Roscommon Yellow v Galway Mid Pitch 2 11am

Sligo White v Galway North Pitch 3 11am

Mayo Red v Roscommon Blue Pitch 4 11am

Round 3

Galway West v Sligo Black Pitch 2 12noon

Mayo Green v Leitrim Pitch 3 12noon

Round 4

Mayo Green v Galway West Pitch 2 1pm

Sligo Black v Leitrim Pitch 3 1pm