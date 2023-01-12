Three Galway Schools set to take centre stage for Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup Finals at the National Basketball Arena

The hugely anticipated Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals begin on Tuesday and will see teams and fans from across the country flock to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, as the opening day of this year’s #PinergySchoolsCup finals gets an action-packed week of basketball underway with a bang. This year, 3 Galway teams, Coláiste Mhuirlinne (U19 C Boys Final), Coláiste Muire Máthair (U16 B Boys Final) and Calasanctius College Oranmore (U16 A Girls Final) will compete to become #PinergySchoolsCup winners.

On Tuesday, Merlin College takes on St Joseph’s CBS Nenagh in the Boys U19 C Final at 2pm. Then on Thursday, Colaiste Mhuire Mathair will play Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in the Boys U16 B final at 12 noon followed by Calascantius College and Mercy Mounthawk in the Girls U16 A Final at 2pm.

Ahead of the finals, John Mulligan spoke to Claire O’Sullivan who as Claire Rockall, won the U16 A Cup and U19 A Cup with Calascantius College Oranmore.

Pinergy, proud sponsors of the All-Ireland Schools Cup and the Official Energy Partner for Basketball Ireland, will be #PoweringTheDifference for teams around the country, as one of the marquee events in the Irish basketball calendar gets underway from January 17th to 19th.

All #PinergySchoolsCup finals will be streamed live on basketballireland.tv

Speaking ahead of the finals, Head of Marketing at Pinergy David Slattery said: "We are thrilled to be back at Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals week, following what has been a truly fantastic year of action so far. The National Basketball Arena is always packed with fans powering their players on from the stands, and we have no doubt that there will be some incredible skill on show in next week's finals."

Bruce Wood, Head of Commercial and Brand at Basketball Ireland added: "The Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup is a chance to watch the basketball stars of the future. There is huge excitement and anticipation, with 10 games taking place over three days at the National Basketball Arena."

2022/23 PINERGY ALL-IRELAND SCHOOLS CUP FINAL FIXTURES:

Note: All games will be played at the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Co. Dublin

Galway Finals in Bold

Tuesday, January 17th:

12:00pm – U16 B Girls Final: The Teresian School (Dublin) v St Joseph’s HC Ballybunion (Kerry)

2:00pm – U19 C Boys Final: Coláiste Mhuirlinne (Galway) v St Joseph’s CBS Nenagh (Tipperary)

4:00pm – U19 B Girls Final: Piper’s Hill Naas (Kildare) v The Teresian School (Dublin)

Wednesday, January 18th:

10:00am – U19 A Boys Final: Malahide Community School (Dublin) v Templeogue College (Dublin)

12:00pm – U16 C Boys Final: St Finian’s College Mullingar (Westmeath) v Castlerea Community School (Roscommon)

2:00pm – U16 A Boys Final: Coláiste Éanna (Dublin) v Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra (Kerry)

4:00pm – U19 A Girls Final: St. Aloysius CGSS (Cork) v Virginia College (Cavan)

Thursday, January 18th:

12:00pm – U16 B Boys Final: Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí (Cork) v Coláiste Muire Máthair (Galway)

2:00pm – U16 A Girls Final: Mercy Mounthawk Tralee (Kerry) v Calasanctius College Oranmore (Galway)

4:00pm – U19 B Boys Final: Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí (Cork) v Moyle Park (Dublin)