Three Galway Schools book places in Connacht PPS Senior Football Finals

Three Galway schools booked their places in the Connacht PPS Senior Football Finals on Saturday week (February 11th) following wins this afternoon. Two of them after extra time.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair beat St Colman’s of Claremorris in the A Semi-Final after Extra Time at the Connacht GAA Centre. Following a game that ended 1-13 to 2-10 after normal time. The Claregalway goal coming from Cillian Trayers. In Extra Time, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair held their nerve to win by 1-19 to 2-13.

They will play either Summerhill College or Ballinrobe Community School in the final on with their Semi-Final tomorrow evening at 6pm.

Dunmore Community School also needed extra time to beat Balla Secondary School in the Senior C Semi-Final. The game finished Dunmore 0-8 Balla 1-5 at Full Time, but a Padraig Martyn goal for Dunmore at the start of extra time proved the difference as Dunmore went on to win by 1-12 to 1-9.

Dunmore will now play Ballinamore from Leitrim in the Connacht final.

St Cuan’s Castleblakney beat Jesus and Mary Secondary Enniscrone by 1-13 to 3-6 in the Senior D Semi-Final and will Our Lady’s College Belmullet in the Final

Belmullet were 4-14 to 0-12 winners over Scoil Chuimsitheach Chairain from Carraroe.

This evening at 6.30pm in Ballyforan, Garbally College and Roscommon CBS meet in the Connacht Senior B football semi-final.