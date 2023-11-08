Galway Bay FM

8 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Three Galway Players involved with Fulham Irish on Saturday as they face Ballina

Share story:
Three Galway Players involved with Fulham Irish on Saturday as they face Ballina

There are three Galway players involved with London champions Fulham Irish in their Connacht Senior Football Club Championship quarter final meeting with Ballina next Saturday in Castlebar.

Goalkeeper Andy Walsh is from Clarinbridge, while Paddy Naughton from Barna and David Connern from Tuam Stars will also line out.

The winners play Corofin in the semi-final on Saturday week in Pearse Stadium.

The Fulham Irish Panel who played Tir Chonaill Gaels in the London County FInal.

Share story:

Four Galway Boxers in National Elite Semi-Finals on Friday

The Schedule for the Semi-Finals of the National Elite Championships has been released with the fights taking place on Friday in the National Boxing Stadi...

West of Ireland Clubs given tough draws in Round Four of the FAI Junior Cup

The draw has been made for the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup which is the last 64 of the competition. Maree/Oranmore have been drawn away to Knockmit...

Six Galway Rowers Nominated For Rowing Ireland Awards

Rowing Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Rowing Ireland awards that will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise. An incredible si...

Two Galway Golfers in Golf Ireland High Performance Squad

Two Galway Golfers have been named on Golf Ireland’s Men’s High Performance squad for 2024. Walker Cup star Liam Nolan from Galway Golf Club has been ...