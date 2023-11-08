Three Galway Players involved with Fulham Irish on Saturday as they face Ballina

There are three Galway players involved with London champions Fulham Irish in their Connacht Senior Football Club Championship quarter final meeting with Ballina next Saturday in Castlebar.

Goalkeeper Andy Walsh is from Clarinbridge, while Paddy Naughton from Barna and David Connern from Tuam Stars will also line out.

The winners play Corofin in the semi-final on Saturday week in Pearse Stadium.