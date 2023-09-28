28 September 2023
~3 minutes read
Three Galway Mens Teams Commence National Basketball League
Maree meet Ulster University this Saturday (30th September) in the opening round of the Men’s Super League.
Tip-off at the Kingfisher is 7pm. Maigh Cuilinn travel to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors from 7.30pm.
Titans begin Division 1 against Limerick Sport Eagles. That’s at 6pm in Knocknacarra Community Centre. In the Women’s Super League, University of Galway Mystics head to Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell on Sunday at 2.30pm.
==
|With one sentence Irish international and Energywise Ireland Neptune star Jordan Blount has ignited the torch paper beneath the opening game of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League.
Beaten InsureMyVan.ie Super League finalists from last season Maree welcome back Charlie Crowley as head coach for a third season at the helm, but gone are the spine of their InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup victory in Jarrett Haines and Rodrigo Gomez. Ulster University make their way to Galway in the opening round still surfing the crest of their promotion wave.
Elsewhere Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are hoping a bounce back season begins with victory at home to Maigh Cuilinn (Moycullen).
Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell matched DCU Mercy on the opening weekend of the Miss Quote.ie Women’s Super League for the widest margin of victory in a very promising start for the Kyaja Williams, Edel Thornton, Jayla Johnson axis.
The trio combined for 72-points in an offensive display that will have given University of Galway Mystics head coach Paul O’Brien a midweek headache. Mystics will have to address their rebounding (-22) and outside shooting (25%) if they want to gain their first win of the season on the road in Cork.
|InsureMyVan.ie Super League
Saturday, September 30th
1600|Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU v Energywise Ireland Neptune, MTU Arena
1830|Belfast Star v Bright St. Vincent’s, De La Salle College
1900|Griffith College Éanna v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Coláiste Éanna
1900|Templeogue v Pyrobel Killester, National Basketball Arena
1900|Maree v Ulster University, Kingfisher Sports Arena
1915|Flexachem KCYMS v UCC Demons, Killorglin Sports Complex
1930|Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Maigh Cuilinn, Tralee Sports Complex
==
InsureMyVan.ie Division One
Saturday, September 30th
1700|Team North West v Drogehda Wolves, ATU
1800|Titans BC v Limerick Sport Eagles, Knocknacarra Community Centre
1900|Mater Private Malahide v Moy Tolka Rovers, Malahide Community School
1900|SETU Waterford Vikings v Limerick Celtics, SETU College Hall
1930|Joel’s Dublin Lions v UCD Marian, Coláiste Bríd
2000|Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers v Killarney Cougars, St. Mary’s Hall
Sunday, October 1st
1515| SETU Carlow v Scotts Lakers Killarney, Barrow Centre
==
MissQuote.ie Super League
Saturday, September 30th
1700|SETU Waterford Wildcats v Trinity Meteors, Mercy Gym
1800|Portlaoise Panthers v FloMAX Liffey Celtics, St. Mary’s Hall
1800|Pyrobel Killester v Catalyst Fr.Mathews, IWA Clontarf
Sunday, October 1st
1430|Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell v University of Galway Mystics, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena
1445|DCU Mercy v Ulster University, DCU Arena