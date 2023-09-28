Three Galway Mens Teams Commence National Basketball League

Beaten InsureMyVan.ie Super League finalists from last season Maree welcome back Charlie Crowley as head coach for a third season at the helm, but gone are the spine of their InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup victory in Jarrett Haines and Rodrigo Gomez. Ulster University make their way to Galway in the opening round still surfing the crest of their promotion wave.

Elsewhere Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are hoping a bounce back season begins with victory at home to Maigh Cuilinn (Moycullen).

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell matched DCU Mercy on the opening weekend of the Miss Quote.ie Women’s Super League for the widest margin of victory in a very promising start for the Kyaja Williams, Edel Thornton, Jayla Johnson axis.

The trio combined for 72-points in an offensive display that will have given University of Galway Mystics head coach Paul O’Brien a midweek headache. Mystics will have to address their rebounding (-22) and outside shooting (25%) if they want to gain their first win of the season on the road in Cork.