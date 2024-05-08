Three Galway Golfers tee off tomorrow in Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Championship

Share story:

The groupings for the Flogas Irish Mens Amateur Championship at County Sligo Golf Club have been announced ahead of the first two rounds tomorrow and Friday.

Liam Nolan of Galway Golf Club will be the first Galway Golfer to see off at 9.01am followed by Rory Gallagher of Galway Bay Golf Club at 12.46. David Kitt is the third of the Galway Golfers and the Athenry Clubman will tee off at 3.14pm.

Regarding round two, Rory Gallagher will be first to tee off at 8.28am followed by David Kitt at 10.56 and Liam Nolan at 1.24pm.

There are 138 of the best Irish and international amateur stars teeing it up at Rosses’ Point looking to add their name to an illustrious list of former winners, with Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Simon Austin (Murhof) and Jake Foley (Elm Park) teeing off first at 7am.

Reigning champion John Gough has turned professional since his victory at The Island last year and that paves the way for a new winner while 2022 champion Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) looks to reclaim his crown.

Bridgestone Order of Merit joint-leader Keith Egan (Carton House) has form on this course after he took home the West of Ireland title just five weeks ago. Fellow pace-setter Paul Coughlan (Castleknock) won the Munster Men’s Amateur in Cork last weekend and Seán Keeling (Roganstown) was the recent Flogas Irish Boys’ Amateur Open champion.

There is a strong group of international players making the trip to the west coast of Ireland, with South Africa’s exciting youngster Daniel Bennett (Silver Lakes Golf & Wildlife Estate) one of those looking to emulate his fellow countryman Louis Oosthuizen’s victory in 2002.

Keep up to date on all the action here

