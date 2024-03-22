Three Galway girls named in Irish U19 squad for Euro Qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s have selected a 20-player squad for their three UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers in Croatia.

Drawn into Group A2, Dave Connell’s squad are targeting top-spot and a place in this summer’s finals tournament in Lithuania.

Ireland will begin against Iceland (April 3rd) before taking on Austria (April 6th) and then finishing against the hosts, Croatia (April 9th).

Selected in the WU19 squad are three Galway United players, Eve Dossen, Kate Thompson (pictured) and Rola Olusola while 15 of the 20 players have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division already this season.

Ireland will be keen to build on the good work they completed in the recent trip to Finland and give themselves the opportunity to qualify for the tournament.

IRELAND WOMEN’S UNDER-19 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Athlone Town), Jayne Merren (Wexford)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford), Aoife Turner (MVLA Soccer), Eve Dossen (Galway United), Aoife Kelly (Shamrock Rovers), Mary Philips (Athlone Town), Kate Thompson (Galway United)

Midfielders: Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United), Sophie Morrin (University of Texas), Freya Healy (Peamount United), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Jodie Loughrey (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United)

Forwards: Joy Ralph (Shamrock Rovers), Ceola Bergin (Wexford), Rola Olusola (Galway United), Kate Parsons (Tottenham Hotspur), Hazel Donegan (Athlone Town), Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 3 | Ireland v Iceland, Sv. Josip Radnik, Sesvete, KO 11:30

Saturday, April 6 | Austria v Ireland, Sv. Josip Radnik, Sesvete, KO 11:30

Tuesday, April 9 | Croatia v Ireland, Branko Čavlović-Čavlek, Karlovac, KO 11:30