Three Galway Footballers Representing Ireland Against Australia in Masters International Rules

Three Galway players will be part of the three Ireland teams that clash with Australia this Saturday (9th March) in the Masters Association International Rules first test.

Pat Cullinane (Loughrea/Sarsfields) is with the first ever men’s over-50 squad that line out in Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club at 12pm, in a fixture originally meant for Mullagh in county Galway.

Fiona Wynne (Annaghdown/Monivea-Abbey) represents the ladies team that take on their opponents from Down Under for the first time at 2pm.

And Barna’s Brian Conneely will take his place on the men’s over-40 side that are against Australia in the third contest at 4pm.

Two tests take place with all three teams competing in Denn, Co. Cavan the following Saturday (16th March).

Leading up to the game, Pat Cullinane joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat. While they looked forward to Saturday’s action, they also talked about Galway Masters Football and how it’s been growing. And they also discussed the emergence of football in Loughrea.

If anybody is interested in getting involved with Galway Masters Football, click HERE. The Galway Masters management for 2024 are Michael Walsh (Corofin) and Dónal de Barra (An Spidéal).

Fiona Wynne will be a guest on ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM this Friday (8th March).

Throw-in at Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club on Saturday is 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.