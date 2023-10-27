Galway Bay FM

27 October 2023

~2 minutes read

Three Galway Clubs Take On Connacht Ladies Football Championship Semi-Finals

Share story:
Three Galway Clubs Take On Connacht Ladies Football Championship Semi-Finals

All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne begin their quest for a six successive Connacht senior ladies football championship on Monday (30th October) when they host Leitrim’s Glencar/Manorhamilton in the semi-final.

It’s a repeat of the 2021 final when Ailish Morrissey scored 2-7 as Kilkerrin/Clonberne prevailed 4-22 to 1-6 in Swinford.

Glencar/Manorhamilton beat Roscommon’s Boyle 2-6 to 0-9 last week in the quarter-final.

Throw-in at Clonberne Sportsfield on Monday is 1pm.  At the same time in Bunnanadden, Sligo’s St. Nathy’s meet Mayo’s Knockmore.

==

Salthill/Knocknacarra have another home game on Sunday (29th October) when they welcome Sligo’s Eoghan Rua in the intermediate championship semi-final.

The current All-Ireland junior champions began their provincial campaign last week as they dismissed Roscommon’s Eire Og 5-15 to 1-8.

Sarah Prendergast got two goals for Donal O’Connell’s charges with Lauren O’Donnell, Siobhan Divilly and Ava McGauran also finding the net.

Eoghan Rua were 3-13 to 3-10 victors over Drumcliffe/Rosses Point four weeks ago in their county final.

Throw-in at the Prairie on Sunday is 1pm.  The other semi-final sees Mayo’s MacHale Rovers entertain Leitrim’s Balinamore Sean O’Heslins from 12pm at Crossmolina Deel Rovers GAA.

==

And getting things underway on Saturday (28th October) is the Connacht Junior quarter-final as Oughterard head to Leitrim’s St. Brigid’s.

Kevin Joyce’s began their journey into unchartered waters defeating Roscommon’s Michael Glaveys 2-8 to 0-6 last week.

Rionach McGauley and Klara Banek got their goals.

Throw-in at Aughnasheelin GAA is 1pm.  At the same time, Mayo’s Claremorris travel to Sligo’s CT Gaels at Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry.

==

We’ll have coverage of all three games here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Connacht vs Glasgow Warriors (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies)

Connacht host Glasgow Warriors this Saturday (28th October) in Round 2 of the BKT  United Rugby Championship. This has the makings of one of the games of...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections

Friday 27th October 2023 RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A7 525 19:50=TRAP 1 NANNYS STAR RACE 2 TRICK OR TREAT A6 525 20:05=TRAP 1 LISSATOUK SU...

Athenry's Peadar Nugent Set For Historic 42nd Dublin City Marathon

Athenry AC’s Peadar Nugent will remain one of only 11 runners to run every Dublin Marathon this Sunday (29th October).  The 80-year-old, making him the...

Tiernan O'Halloran and Niall Murray Start For Connacht against Glasgow Warriors in United Rugby Championship

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made two changes for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 28th October) BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against Glasgow Warr...