Three Galway Clubs Take On Connacht Ladies Football Championship Semi-Finals

All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne begin their quest for a six successive Connacht senior ladies football championship on Monday (30th October) when they host Leitrim’s Glencar/Manorhamilton in the semi-final.

It’s a repeat of the 2021 final when Ailish Morrissey scored 2-7 as Kilkerrin/Clonberne prevailed 4-22 to 1-6 in Swinford.

Glencar/Manorhamilton beat Roscommon’s Boyle 2-6 to 0-9 last week in the quarter-final.

Throw-in at Clonberne Sportsfield on Monday is 1pm. At the same time in Bunnanadden, Sligo’s St. Nathy’s meet Mayo’s Knockmore.

Salthill/Knocknacarra have another home game on Sunday (29th October) when they welcome Sligo’s Eoghan Rua in the intermediate championship semi-final.

The current All-Ireland junior champions began their provincial campaign last week as they dismissed Roscommon’s Eire Og 5-15 to 1-8.

Sarah Prendergast got two goals for Donal O’Connell’s charges with Lauren O’Donnell, Siobhan Divilly and Ava McGauran also finding the net.

Eoghan Rua were 3-13 to 3-10 victors over Drumcliffe/Rosses Point four weeks ago in their county final.

Throw-in at the Prairie on Sunday is 1pm. The other semi-final sees Mayo’s MacHale Rovers entertain Leitrim’s Balinamore Sean O’Heslins from 12pm at Crossmolina Deel Rovers GAA.

And getting things underway on Saturday (28th October) is the Connacht Junior quarter-final as Oughterard head to Leitrim’s St. Brigid’s.

Kevin Joyce’s began their journey into unchartered waters defeating Roscommon’s Michael Glaveys 2-8 to 0-6 last week.

Rionach McGauley and Klara Banek got their goals.

Throw-in at Aughnasheelin GAA is 1pm. At the same time, Mayo’s Claremorris travel to Sligo’s CT Gaels at Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry.

We’ll have coverage of all three games here on Galway Bay FM.