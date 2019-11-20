Three Galway boxers in National Elite Championship action tonight

There could be three Galway boxers involved in the National Elite Finals on Friday evening as the Semi-Finals conclude this evening with an all Celtic Eagles Superheavyweight bout featuring Gytis Lisinskas and Antoine ‘Toto’ Griffin and Olympic boxing club’s Patrick Corcoran up against Kiril Afanasev from Smithfield. Another Celtic Eagles fighter, Thomas O’Toole has already qualified for the finals on Friday after a unanimous points win on Monday night.

Wednesday, November 20

Semi Finals (7pm)

48kg Chloe Fleck (Lisburn) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

51kg Carly McNaul (Holy Family GG) V Niamh Earley (Ryston)

51kg Nycole Hayes (Togher) V Ceire Smith (Cavan)

54kg Shauna Blaney (Navan) V Sarah Haghighat (St Brigids, Edenderry)

57kg Emma Agnew (Dealgan) V Dearbhla Rooney (Sean McDermott)

64kg Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Gillian Duffy (St Marys Tallaght)

64kg Clodagh Greene (Crumlin) V Ciara Ginty (Geesala)

69kg Grainne Walsh (Spartacus) W/O

81kg Leona Houlihan (Crumlin) W/O

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield) V Patrick Corcoran (Olympic Galway)

91kg Martin Mongans (Rathkeale) V Daniel O’Brien (Defence Forces)

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles) V Antoine Griffin (Celtic Eagles & DF)

91+kg Thomas Carthy (Crumlin) V Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone)