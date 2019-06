Three Connacht players on U20 squad to face England tonight

Connacht’s Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians), Niall Murray and Colm Reilly (both Buccaneers) have all been selected on Ireland U20 Head Coach Noel McNamara’s 28-man squad for tonight’s World Championship opener against England.

Tierney-Martin starts at hooker, while Murray and Reilly are named in the replacements. All three starred in the Ireland U20’s recent Grand Slam winning campaign, where they defeated England 35-27 in a thriller at Irish Independent Park, Cork. The highly talented Tierney-Martin registered a brace of tries in that encounter.

The match takes place tonight at 7.30pm (Irish time) in Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada in Santa Fe. It is live on eir Sport 1.

Here is Ireland’s full squad:

15. Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Replacements:

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* Denotes uncapped player at this level