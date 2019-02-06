Three Connacht Players On Irish U20 Squad To Face Scotland

Head coach Noel McNamara has announced the Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face Scotland in the second round of the U-20 Six Nations at Netherdale in Galashiels on Friday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Ireland’s starting XV shows just one change to the side that defeated England 35-27 in Cork last week. Cormac Foley, the scorer of the match-winning try in Cork, is promoted from the bench to start at scrum half, replacing vice-captain Craig Casey who is ruled out through injury.

Up front, props Josh Wycherley and Thomas Clarkson continue alongside Corinthians hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, who touched down twice and was man-of-the-match in the opening round. Vice-captain Charlie Ryan and Niall Murray resume their second row partnership.

Martin Moloney, the Leinster-capped Scott Penny and number 8 John Hodnett feature again in the back row, while Harry Byrne, the scorer of 15 points last Friday, is joined at half-back by Foley. The rest of the back-line is unchanged with captain David Hawkshaw and Liam Turner paired together at centre, and full-back Jake Flannery combining with wingers Conor Phillips and Jonathan Wren in the back-three.

Shannon prop Luke Masters and Buccaneers’ Colm Reilly, who provides back-up for Foley at scrum half, have been added to the replacements and both will be looking to win their first Ireland Under-20 caps at the home ground of Gala RFC.

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements (v Scotland Under-20s, 2019 Under-20 Six Nations Championship, Netherdale, Gala RFC, Galashiels, Friday, February 8, kick-off 7.30pm)

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (capt)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Luke Masters (Shannon/Munster) *

19. Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht) *

22. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* Denotes uncapped player at Under-20 level