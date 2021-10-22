Three Connacht changes for historic clash with Ulster at Aviva Stadium

Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly and Eoghan Masterson have come into the Connacht starting XV for tomorrow’s hugely anticipated URC interpro with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium (k/o 5.15pm).



Their inclusions are the only changes from the side that put in an impressive performance against Munster last week, with out-half Jack Carty again captaining the side.



Daly partners Sammy Arnold in the centre, with Bundee Aki being monitored for a knee injury. He is expected to return to full training next week with the National Team. The back three is again made up of wingers Mack Hansen and John Porch, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.



The tight five is unchanged – with a front row of Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, and locks Niall Murray and Ultan Dillane.



Eoghan Masterson is a direct replacement for injury absentee Cian Prendergast on the flank, with Conor Oliver and number 8 Paul Boyle alongside them.



The Connacht coaching team have gone back to a 4-3 split on the bench, with Conor Fitzgerald coming back into the matchday squad.



Head Coach Andy Friend says:



“We’ve been looking forward to tomorrow for a long time. The opportunity to return to the Aviva Stadium, but this time with thousands of Connacht supporters behind us, is something we’re all incredibly excited about. The importance of this fixture is not lost on us either. So far this season the performances have been good but the results haven’t matched up to that, so now we have to give absolutely everything to make sure we end this block of fixtures on a winning note.”



CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

Saturday 23rd October, Aviva Stadium @ 17:15



Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (194)

14. John Porch (43)

13. Sammy Arnold (20)

12. Tom Daly (52)

11. Mack Hansen (4)

10. Jack Carty (163) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (190)

1. Matthew Burke (27)

2. Dave Heffernan (148)

3. Finlay Bealham (163)

4. Niall Murray (20)

5. Ultan Dillane (118)

6. Eoghan Masterson (112)

7. Conor Oliver (24)

8. Paul Boyle (61)



16. Shane Delahunt (104)

17. Jordan Duggan (16)

18. Jack Aungier (17)

19. Oisín Dowling (10)

20. Jarrad Butler (77)

21. Caolin Blade (134)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (38)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (2)