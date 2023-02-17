Three changes to Connacht squad for Zebre clash

The inclusion of Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cian Prendergast are the only changes to the Connacht starting XV for Saturday’s clash with Zebre in Parma (k/o 3.05pm Irish time).



Head Coach Pete Wilkins has stuck with the majority of the side that enjoyed a bonus-point win over the Emirates Lions, including the same set of backs led by captain Jack Carty.



In the pack Josh Murphy moves from the back row to second row, where he’s joined by Niall Murray who wins his 50th cap. Buckley and Tierney-Martin are named at loosehead prop and hooker respectively,



Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade come into the starting squad after being released from Ireland camp, while there’s a potential debut off the bench for hooker Eoin de Buitléar.



Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:



“Everyone enjoyed a well-earned break after the Lions game, and now it’s all about getting back to work and playing our best rugby. We travel to Italy conscious that we’ll be up against a good Zebre side eager to get their first win of the season, but also confident that we can get the job done if we play to our abilities.”



CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ZEBRE PARMA

Saturday 18th February, 15:05 Irish time @ Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi



15. Tiernan O’Halloran (218)

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen (14)

13. Tom Farrell (93)

12. Cathal Forde (8)

11. John Porch (73)

10. Jack Carty (193) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (167)

1. Denis Buckley (224)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (16)

3. Jack Aungier (44)

4. Josh Murphy (12)

5. Niall Murray (49)

6. Cian Prendergast (39)

7. Conor Oliver (56)

8. Jarrad Butler (108)



16. Eoin de Buitléar *

17. Jordan Duggan (35)

18. Sam Illo (7)

19. Darragh Murray (6)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (13)

21. Kieran Marmion (225)

22. Tom Daly (74)

23. Adam Byrne (5)