Three Changes for Galway Senior Camogie Team ahead of National League Clash with Kilkenny

Galway senior camogie manager Cathal Murray has made three changes to his starting team for their Very Division 1A National League game against Kilkenny on Saturday (9th March).

St. Thomas’ Sarah Healy is back between the sticks, her club mate Áine Keane comes into the defence, Killimor’s AnnMarie Starr makes her return in midfield, while Athenry’s Olwen Rabbitte is named at wing forward. Fiona Ryan, Ally Hesnan, Alannah Kelly and Niamh Niland make way.

The team in full:

Sarah Healy in goal;

A full back line of Rachael Hanniffy, captain Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins;

Áine Keane, Siobhán Gardiner and Ciara Hickey are the half backs;

Aoife Donohue partners AnnMarie Starr in midfield;

Olwen Rabbitte, Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh McPeake are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Carrie Dolan, Siobhán McGrath and Orlaith McGrath.

Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway intermediate and minor teams have also been named.

Conor Dolan’s intermediates travel to Wexford in their final group game of the Very Division 2B League on Saturday at 2pm. The Tribeswomen will make the final if they win, and either Tipperary or Cork (-3 points) lose. Throw-in at Bunclody on Saturday is 2pm.

Stephen Glennon’s minors are chasing their second win in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Championship against Tipperary. Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Sunday is 2pm.

Galway vs Kilkenny (National Camogie League Preview with Ailish O'Reilly) – https://t.co/SpRHFC9UOJ pic.twitter.com/oFabrb6K0y — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) March 8, 2024