Galway Bay FM

8 March 2024

~2 minutes read

Three Changes for Galway Senior Camogie Team ahead of National League Clash with Kilkenny

Share story:
Three Changes for Galway Senior Camogie Team ahead of National League Clash with Kilkenny

Galway senior camogie manager Cathal Murray has made three changes to his starting team for their Very Division 1A National League game against Kilkenny on Saturday (9th March).

St. Thomas’ Sarah Healy is back between the sticks, her club mate Áine Keane comes into the defence, Killimor’s AnnMarie Starr makes her return in midfield, while Athenry’s Olwen Rabbitte is named at wing forward.  Fiona Ryan, Ally Hesnan, Alannah Kelly and Niamh  Niland make way.

The team in full:

Sarah Healy in goal;

A full back line of Rachael Hanniffy, captain Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins;

Áine Keane, Siobhán Gardiner and Ciara Hickey are the half backs;

Aoife Donohue partners AnnMarie Starr in midfield;

Olwen Rabbitte, Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh McPeake are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Carrie Dolan, Siobhán McGrath and Orlaith McGrath.

Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway intermediate and minor teams have also been named.

Conor Dolan’s intermediates travel to Wexford in their final group game of the Very Division 2B League on Saturday at 2pm.  The Tribeswomen will make the final if they win, and either Tipperary or Cork (-3 points) lose.  Throw-in at Bunclody on Saturday is 2pm.

Stephen Glennon’s minors are chasing their second win in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Championship against Tipperary.  Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Sunday is 2pm.

Share story:

All-Ireland Senior Doubles Handball Final Preview (with Niamh Heffernan on 'Over The Line')

Galway duo Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan go in search of history on Saturday (9th March) when they take on Cork’s Caitriona Casey and Aish...

Fiona Wynne Chats on 'Over The Line' About Playing Masters Football for Ireland against Australia

Annaghdown’s Fiona Wynne is one of three Galway players representing Ireland on Saturday (9th March) in the 1st Test of the Masters Association Inte...

Hurling Chat with Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh

On this week’s edition of ‘Hurling Chat,’ the lads look ahead to Galway vs Dublin in the Allianz National Hurling  League in Pearse Sta...

Galway vs Kilkenny (National Camogie League Preview with Ailish O'Reilly)

Galway’s seniors return to Very National Camogie League Division 1A action on Saturday (9th March) when they host Kilkenny in Round 3. Both sides ha...