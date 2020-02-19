Three Changes For Galway Football Ahead Of Hosting Tyrone

Galway football manager Padraig Joyce has made three changes to his starting team to play Tyrone next Sunday from the side that beat Donegal last time out.

Corofin’s Liam Silke returns to centre back in place of John Daly, Eamon Brannigan replaces Finian O’Laoí in the half forward line and Adrian Varley starts at corner forward instead of Michael Boyle.

The Red Hands beat Galway by seven points in 2019 but the Tribesmen prevailed in Tuam two years ago by 1-9 to 0-8.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Sunday is 2pm.

Galway (NFL vs Tyrone):

Conor Gleeson; Sean Kelly, Sean Mulkerrin, Johnny Heaney; Gary O’Donnell, Liam Sike, Cillian McDaid; Ronan Steede, Cein D’Arcy; Eamon Brannigan, Damien Comer, Mike Daly; Robert Finnerty, Shane Walsh (c), Adrian Varley.