Three All-Ireland PPS Volleyball Titles For Galway Schools

Three Galway Schools are All-Ireland PS Volleyball Champions following today’s finals at UCD. St Brigid’s College did the Boys A and B Double for the first time since 2006 with the Boys A team beating Drumshambo 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 and the Senior Boys B team overcoming St Louis Kiltimagh 25-14, 25-19.

This is the first time the team has done the double since 2006 but it is also a very emotional day for the school and its Volleyball teams as Kenneth Greally, who was a member of the 2006 team that won the B All-Ireland Title sadly passed away at the age of 29 and was buried today in Loughrea.

Mercy Tuam won the All-Ireland PPS Girls Senior B Volleyball Final after a thriller with St Leo’s College Carlow. Mercy have taken the first set 25-14 but lost the second set 25-13. The third was nip and tuck with Mercy Taking the advantage and they held that advantage to give them the third and final set on a final score of 25-15.

Unfortunately for St Raphael’s Loughrea, they were beaten by Colaiste Mhuire Ennis in the Senior A Girls Final. Colaiste Mhuire winning 25-21, 25-15, 25-14.