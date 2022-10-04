Thousands welcome Damien Browne back to Galway port

Thousands of supporters and well-wishers thronged the Galway Docks on Tuesday morning for the homecoming of Renmore native Damien Browne, who became the first person in history to row from New York to Galway. Damien’s epic 112 day voyage ended in the early hours of the morning when he came aground on the shore at Furbo, but organisers ensured he had the dream finish to his adventure when he was brought into Galway Docks amid euphoric scenes just after midday. As Damien disembarked from the boat at Galway Docks, he spoke to the crowd and our own Ollie Turner…

Damien Browne in Galway Docks