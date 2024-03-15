Thomas O’Toole Weighs In for Sold-Out Leisureland Homecoming Boxing Show on Saturday

Share story:

Connemara’s Thomas O’Toole has weighed in at 78.7kg for his homecoming light-heavyweight fight against Tanzania’s Hussein Itaba in Leisureland on Saturday (16th March).

He’s conceding over 1kg to his opponent who comes in at 79.9kg. Promoters have confirmed that the card is a 1,000 sell-out.

Doors open from 6pm with the first bout starting at 7pm. O’Toole and Itaba are expected in the ring around 10pm for their eight-round showdown. O’Toole is currently unbeaten in eight bouts.

After the weigh-in, Thomas O’Toole caught up with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Promoter Mark Dunlop also gave his thoughts to John.

Galway Bay FM will be providing LIVE online commentary on Thomas O’Toole against Hussain Itaba on Saturday. Coverage on galwaybayfm.ie starts from 9pm.