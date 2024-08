Thomas O’Toole makes it 11-0 as a professional after Friday’s win in Boston

Connemara’s Thomas O’Toole is contemplating competing at Super Middleweight following an impressive win over former World Title challenger Javier Francisco Maciel on Friday Night in Boston. O’Toole dominated all eight rounds with all three judges scoring the fight (80-71 & 80-72×2) in his favour.

He spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.