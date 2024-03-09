Galway Bay FM

9 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Thomas O’Toole looking forward to his return to Galway next weekend

Share story:
Thomas O’Toole looking forward to his return to Galway next weekend

Saturday the 16th of March will be a special one for Connemara Professional Boxer Thomas O’Toole who will be returning to Galway for a sold-out show at Leisureland.

Over 800 tickets have been sold for his fight against Hussain Itaba from Tanzania, a boxer with a 16-7 record who has previously fought for an Intercontinental Title in 2018.

Thomas has been in camp and is preparing to fly home to continue his preparations ahead of the big night on Saturday.

He spoke to John Mulligan before boarding his flight home.

Share story:

Group doing "The Toughest Trek" to raise awareness for people with Sensory Challenges.

A group of people are doing what can truly be called “The Toughest Trek” this June Bank Holiday Weekend. They plan to climb four peaks around ...

All to play for in VERY National Camogie League following Galway's win this afternoon

It’s all to play for in the VERY National Camogie League following Galway’s six point win over Kilkenny this afternoon in Loughrea. A goal fro...

Galway Stars receive their AIB Club Player Awards

It was a special night for St Thomas’ last night when the players received their AIB Club Team of the Year awards. Gerald Kelly,  Fintan Burke, Sha...

George McDonagh's 'Saturday Six'

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (9th March 2024) is in Gowran Park. Cross-channel, there are meetings in Sandown, Ayr, Hereford, Wolverhampton and Chelmsfor...