Thomas O’Toole looking forward to his return to Galway next weekend

Share story:

Saturday the 16th of March will be a special one for Connemara Professional Boxer Thomas O’Toole who will be returning to Galway for a sold-out show at Leisureland.

Over 800 tickets have been sold for his fight against Hussain Itaba from Tanzania, a boxer with a 16-7 record who has previously fought for an Intercontinental Title in 2018.

Thomas has been in camp and is preparing to fly home to continue his preparations ahead of the big night on Saturday.

He spoke to John Mulligan before boarding his flight home.