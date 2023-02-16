The University of Galway wins a remarkable Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

The University of Galway came from four points down in injury time at the end of the Second Half to force Extra Time and then beat UCC to book their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup Final at a wet and windy Doora-Barefield on Thursday evening.

The final score of 1-24 to 2-18 told the story of a dramatic Semi-Final that was not decided until the final moments.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary as broadcast online on galwaybayfm.ie with Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan.

Presented by John Mulligan

Niall Canavan has the Full Time Report

After the game, Niall spoke to the University of Galway Manager Jeffrey Lynskey who gave his immediate reaction

Niall also spoke to the University of Galway’s Tiernan Killeen who got the equalising point at the end of the Second Half