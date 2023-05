Galway will host Division 2 of the European Indoor Hockey Championships next year.

It’s the first time a EuroHockey event will take place in Ireland, with the University of Galway’s Kingfisher Sports Centre hosting from 9th-11th February 2024.

Visiting Galway for the tournament will be the national teams of Italy, Slovakia, Portugal, Croatia and Lithuania.

Following the announcement from Eurohockey that Galway is to host this prestigious tournament, John Mulligan spoke to Martin Hughes.