The University of Galway preparing for TWO Irish Hockey Cup Finals on Sunday

THIS Sunday will be a very big day for the University of Galway with two of their teams involved in Irish Hockey Cup Finals.

At 11.45, their second team faces Portrane in the Irish Hockey Challenge Cup Final looking to repeat the success of 2018 when they beat Blackrock 4-1.

Then at 3.45, their first team takes on Omagh in the Irish Hockey trophy final the team looks to emulate the wins of Greenfields who won the Trophy in 2012 and 2013.

Damien Kelly is the head coach of the University of Galway.

He spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Sunday: