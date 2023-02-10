The University of Galway Maree welcomes DBS Eanna to The Kingfisher in Superleague this Saturday.

The University of Galway Maree plays their first home game since winning the Pat Duffy Cup tomorrow night when they welcome the side they beat in that Cup Final DBS Eanna to the Kingfisher. With just five games remaining, a win will all but secure them a place in the playoffs.

Head Coach Charlie Crowley has been speaking to John Mulligan

Tip-off is at 7pm and already the game is close to being sold out.

Elsewhere, Cumann Cispheile Maigh Cuilinn are at home to Bright St Vincents on Sunday at three and in the Women’s Superleague, University of Galway Mystics are at home tomorrow afternoon to i3PT Fr. Mathews in the Kingfisher at 3pm.