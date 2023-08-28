The University of Galway heralds world-class student golfer Liam Nolan

Biomedical Engineering student begins preparations for the Walker Cup – the pinnacle of the sport for amateur players

The University of Galway has heralded the achievement of student Liam Nolan as he prepares this week for the Walker Cup – the pinnacle of the sport for amateur golfers.

Liam Nolan is one of 10 players to have been selected for the Great Britain & Ireland team to compete against the US in the 49th Walker Cup match at St Andrews on the weekend of September 2 & 3, 2023.

He is also playing in the renowned competition at the home of golf as he embarks on his fourth year in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Galway.

Deputy President and Registrar Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh said: “On behalf of our University community, I’d like to send a message of congratulations and best wishes to Liam Nolan for the Walker Cup. Our University takes great delight and a deep sense of pride in celebrating the achievements of our students, as well as our staff, whether that’s in research breakthroughs, community engagement, volunteering, academic achievement and competing, as Liam is, at the top of their game on a world stage. We look forward to many more sporting achievements at the University in the year ahead.”

Liam Nolan said: “I’m over the moon on the pick. It’s nice following all the work over the last few years to see it pay off and get given the chance to represent GB&I in the Walker Cup. The Americans have an amazing team but the fact that we’re so used to links golf, growing up on it, gives us a great chance against them. I am really looking forward to the week.”

Mike Heskin, Director of Sport at University of Galway, said: “Liam Nolan is a great role model and an ambassador not only for University of Galway but also Galway Golf Club and the west of Ireland. We are delighted to have been able to support Liam through the University’s High Performance Unit. Along with many other sports and athletes at the University and their achievements, Liam’s selection for the Walker Cup demonstrates the unique value of being able to support, coach and mentor students at a high level of sport and competition.”

Liam Nolan is a Galway native and his home club is Galway Golf Club. He won the South American Amateur Open in January of this year and the Brabazon Trophy in May. He has also represented Ireland in the European Team Championships and Home Internationals this year.

He is one of only four Irish golfers to have made the Walker Cup team, joining St Andrews Links Trophy winner Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown); US Mid-Amateur champion Matthew McClean (Malone); and 2021 Walker Cupper Mark Power (Kilkenny) have been named in Stuart Wilson’s squad.

The biennial challenge is taking place over the Old Course at St Andrew’s in Scotland, just over a week from now, on Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, marking 100 years since it was first played at the home of golf.