The Underdogs Preparing To Face Galway United Women On Saturday Night

This Saturday Night, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Champions Galway United Women will face The Underdogs at Eamon Deacy Park.

The Underdogs, made by Adare Productions and running on TG4 for the past number of weeks features a squad of unknown club players under the management of x-Irish international and Galway native Méabh de Búrca, former Finn Harps player and manager Charlie McGeever, and Drogheda United’s head of women’s football Laura Donovan have been given the opportunity to take on one of the best teams in the country and play some of the country’s top footballers.

Méabh spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.