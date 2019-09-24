The Toughest Trek – Fergus Farrell Interview

Fergus Farrell

Fergus Farrell, who represented Connacht at U18, U19, U20 and Junior level and who was also capped for the Irish Youths at U18 level, is undergoing arguably his most daunting challenge yet as he plans to walk from his yard in Athenry to the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dublin. The journey will start on the 22nd of October and will finish on Saturday the 26th, a journey of 206 Km.

Less than 12 months ago Fergus suffered an extremely serious injury when moving heavy equipment in his yard. Fergus was diagnosed as having ruptured three spinal discs with one of these discs leaking on to his spinal cord and almost shredding it entirely.

These injuries left Fergus without the use of his legs and feet and despite surgery in the National Spinal Unit in the Mater Hospital the initial hope of ever walking again was extremely low.

However, Fergus with the support of family and friends never lost hope and refused to accept that as his new reality. After 21 days Fergus regained some movement in his toes and despite countless difficult and dark days, he hasn’t looked back since.

Fergus spoke to Tommy Devane

The funds raised will be used in two key areas – firstly to buy new equipment for the NRH to help others suffering from similar injuries, and secondly to help those struggling mentally with the strains that such injuries can inflict on an individual.



Below is a list of ways individuals, clubs, schools and businesses can donate to the cause.

Sell a card | Each card aims to raise €206 representing the 206km journey

Sponsor a km | Businesses can sponsor each kilometre of the journey. 1km can sponsored for €206

Direct Donation | People can donate directly to the charity by visiting Fergus’ Everydayhero page

Banquet Dinner | A banquet dinner will take place in Dublin after the final stage of the challenge. People will have the opportunity to buy a ticket for this event or to fill an entire table at the dinner. Further details of this element of the fundraiser will be released in due course.

Anyone interested in selling a card or sponsoring a kilometre can contact [email protected] for details.

To donate via the Everydayhero page people should visit https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/the-toughest-trek

If anyone has any other ideas or feels they can lend support to the challenge in different ways, they can send a mail to [email protected] or contact Fergus on 087 – 6874594.