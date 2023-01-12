The story of Alex Lee, Ireland’s first blade runner to feature on TG4 on Wednesday the 18th as part of the Misneach series.

Misneach reveals untold stories of individuals and the challenges they face in their day-to-day lives while capturing zeitgeist moments that hold a mirror to our society and to ourselves. The second installment series of this award winning factual series follows the stories of inspirational people who are overcoming enormous obstacles placed on them. Drawing on their own history and personal experiences, each programme will see our participants undergo personal journeys over the duration of each hour. Honest, insightful and uplifting this series follows the stories of Travellers breaking boundaries in 3rd level education in Ireland, a former footballer turned para-athlete and those returning to education after a prolonged period of time.

On the 13th of March 2016, Alex Lee was playing for Mervue Utd in what he thought was just another match. By the time the final whistle blew, Alex’s life had changed forever. A broken leg, 6 weeks and 14 surgeries later, Alex left hospital in a wheelchair. His right leg had been amputated below the knee.

An Irish and Geography teacher in Galway’s Bish by day, Alex began his journey as a para-athlete in 2018. In the past 6 years, he has learned how to walk, how to run and how to sprint. Filmed over 18 months, this documentary captures the incredible story of how Alex Lee became Ireland’s first blade runner.

Featuring a personal archive detailing much of Alex’s journey, this is a story about persistence, grit and a refusal to give up.

Misneach – Alex Lee airs on Wednesday 18th January 2023 at 9.30pm on TG4 and on the TG4 Player

A new three-part documentary series by Midas Productions on TG4