The Search is on for Ireland’s Kicking King!

Ireland’s Kicking King, an initiative from Leader Kicking, comes to Dangan Sportsground on August 14th as they continue their search for potential American Football kickers in Ireland.

Leader Kicking was founded by former Connacht and US Rugby player Tadhg Leader in 2022 to create a path for potential Irish punters and kickers. The initiative has looked to select some of Ireland’s best GAA, Rugby and soccer talent over this period.

Despite its short existence, the Galway native has already unearthed some serious talent with former underage GAA stars Ronan Patterson and Ross Bolger securing Division 1 scholarships in top US College programs.

Ireland’s Kicking King is currently touring the country with anyone over the age of 15 of any gender encouraged to attend. Whether you are a talented young person, or you’re a 50 year old who has a good strike of a ball, and everyone in between, this event is for you! Our goal is to create a fun environment where people from any sporting background can give kicking American Football a try.

The top performers from each regional location will compete alongside the best performers from across the country in Energia Stadium on August 25th in front of thousands of fans as we will provide Half Time entertainment for the Global Football showcase which features teams from across the world.

In addition, Ireland’s Kicking King 2023 winner will be flown to America, put up in a hotel, and be given an experience at a Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game.

Despite being on the road for less than a week, Ireland’s Kicking King is taking social media by storm with two of its videos in the past week breaching the magic 1 million views mark.

Tadgh spoke to John about the search for Ireland’s Kicking King.

To sign up visit LeaderKicking.com