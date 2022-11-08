The Science of Hurling – Live event 16 November

Find out what top performers practice in order to develop a high-performing mindset leading up to and during important events and examine the science behind the technology that athletes are now using effectively in order to train their minds and bodies.

The talk will be presented by Darren Frehill of RTÉ sports and he will be joined by Sports psychologist Tony Óg Regan; Professor Kieran Collins, Director, Gaelic Sports Research Centre at TU Dublin; Niamh Mallon, Performance Nutrition Scientist at Orreco; Des Ryan, Director of Coaching and Performance at Setanta College and Professor Eamon O’Shea, Professor of Economics and former Tipperary hurling team manager and coach.

The Science of Hurling is happening at the Black Box Theatre, on Wednesday, 16th of November at 8pm. Suitable for ages 12+ . Tickets are just €15 at tht.ie