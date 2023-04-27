The Return Of The Legend – John Muldoon speaks to Galway Bay FM

New Connacht Forwards Coach John Muldoon has spoken of his excitement in returning home to take on his new role as forwards coach with the province.

A Portumna man, Muldoon holds the record for the most caps won with Connacht (327) and captained the side on the greatest day in the province’s history when they won the Pro12 beating Leinster.

On leaving Connacht in 2018, John went to Bristol Bears assisting Head Coach Pat Lam and was instrumental in their success in winning the European Challenge Cup in 2020.

The news of John returning to Connacht has been met with joy by Connacht fans everywhere and on the eve of his leaving Bristol and returning to the province he spoke exclusively to William Davies.

