The Plaza Group and Galway Women’s FC Announce Sponsorship Deal

The Plaza Group is proud to announce that it is to sponsor Galway Women’s FC for 2022.

The owner of The Plaza Group, Pat McDonagh, said that the connection with Galway Women’s FC was one that he was very pleased to maintain.

“We have been sponsoring Galway Women’s FC through the LoughRea Hotel and Spa and Só Hotels over the past few years and we have strong ties with the team,” Mr. McDonagh said.

The Só Hotels Group, which the McDonagh family own, previously sponsored the Women’s National League with the FAI.

“We are proud sponsors of many women’s teams throughout the country and the continued success and promotion of women’s sports in general is something that we are delighted to be involved with. Our ties with sporting teams through The Plaza Group, Só Hotels and Supermac’s is a great source of pride for myself and Una.

“The connection with Galway Women’s FC is a natural fit for us and the future is certainly bright for this group, from Senior to U19 and U17and they are going from strength to strength with the appointment of the new senior manager, Alan Murphy. The increased focus on the game through the coverage by TG4 and the success of the national team has certainly led to an increased awareness of the women’s game in general,” he said

Galway Women’s FC’s Chairman, Stephen Moran said “We are delighted to welcome the Plaza Group on board as our sponsor again this year. It is great to have a national brand on board as our main sponsor and we would like to particularly thank Pat and Una McDonagh who have been sponsoring our club for the last 8 years.”

Pat & Una McDonagh are the owners of The Plaza Group which includes the Galway Plaza, the Barack Obama Plaza, the Kinnegad Plaza, the Portlaoise Plaza, the Tipperary Town Plaza and the Mallow Plaza as part of The Plaza Group of motorway and national route service stations. The new N17Plaza in Tuam is due to open in the coming weeks. The Só Hotels Group consists of the Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick, Loughrea Hotel & Spa, Galway, Charleville Park Hotel, Cork, The Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise and, most recently, the Castle Oaks Hotel, Limerick.