The Panel on Over the Line – Podcast

Cian O’Connell from the Galway Advertiser joined our Rugby Commentator William Davies and presenters Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh for ‘The Panel’ on this week’s final edition for 2021 of Over the Line. They chatted about Connacht’s defeat in Leicester, Covid in the Premier League, Rachel Blackmore’s awards success and much more. Have a listen back…
Sponsor
News
Win
Win with Pieta Wren Run on The Live Wire
We are delighted again this year to support the Pieta Wren Run and it looks like we are not the only ones!!...