The ‘Over The Line’ Football Show with Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins

As a special segment on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (22nd March 2024), Galway Bay FM trio Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins got together for an episode of the FOOTBALL SHOW.

They discussed a range of current talking points regarding Galway, and football in general.

With the Tribesmen travelling to Kerry on Sunday in the final round of Division 1 of the National Football League, the lads look ahead to the game in Killarney.

And after the 8pm news, they went through the Galway team selection.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.