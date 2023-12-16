The Men of ’23 – Galway’s All-Ireland hurling winners honoured

Share story:

On the centenary of Galway’s historic first-ever All-Ireland Senior Hurling final victory of 1923, Ollie Turner looks back on the extraordinary tale of the men who brought the newly presented Liam McCarthy Cup west of the Shannon for the first time in the history of the GAA and for the only time until 1980. With contributions from All-Ireland winning captains Joe Connolly, Conor Hayes, and David Burke, former All-Ireland winners Sean Silke of Galway and Pat Hartigan of Limerick, Professor Gearoid O’Tuathaigh, Jim Carney, an interview from the archives with the full-back on that Galway team of 1923 Jim Power, and many more, The Men of ’23 tells the story of a troubled Ireland and a turbulent decade, where one group of men stood tall. With thanks to the former Galway hurlers group Baireoiri na Gaillimhe, who organised a celebration night on Nov 18th in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry, this documentary features audio and interviews from that night. Here is Part 1…

And now, Part 2 of The Men of ’23...

The family representatives and descendants of the Galway All-Ireland winning senior hurling team of 1923, pictured at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry on Nov 18th.

Ollie Turner (r) pictured with Paddy Gill, holding his father Mick’s All-Ireland medal from 1923.

Photos courtesy of Joe Keane Flickr