The Island – 900km in 48 hours – Ciaran Cannon cycling for Hand In Hand

Injured in Collision, Cannon Cycles The Island in Solidarity with Irish Cyclists

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon is embarking on a monumental cycling challenge to cycle through every county on the island of Ireland this weekend. The aim is to complete the 900km journey in under 48 hours, all while raising funds for Galway-based charity, Hand In Hand. The challenge is personal for Cannon, who was seriously injured in a collision with an SUV two years ago, and he hopes to show solidarity with the hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians who are injured on Irish roads every year.

“This weekend is the second anniversary of a very traumatic time for me. I was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in 2021 and underwent surgery to my leg. I’m marking this anniversary by setting myself this challenge, perhaps in an act of defiance to show that I’m still capable of cycling, but also in solidarity with the hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians who are seriously injured on our roads every year. This is a way to highlight what we have been through in the hope that we can work towards safer roads for all in the future.”



Ciaran will leave Co. Clare at 5.00pm this Friday evening and hopes to arrive back in Co. Galway before 5.00pm on Sunday evening. The 900km ride will be the longest distance he has ever covered on a bike. He will be doing his best to complete the challenge in 48 hours and says that he will be inspired by the work of Hand In Hand, a charity that supports families challenged by childhood cancer.



“I’m also cycling to fundraise for Hand In Hand, a charity that’s very close to my heart. While parents are concentrating on working with doctors and nurses to get their child back to full health, the great people at Hand In Hand look after all of the normal household stuff that also needs attention, things like dropping siblings to school, doing the weekly shopping, the laundry and sometimes having a home-cooked meal on the table when a child returns from hospital. Hand in Hand’s accredited play therapist also provides play therapy to children with cancer and their siblings, helping them cope with a worrying and frightening time. They are the unsung heroes of so many families who have availed of their services and every cent I fundraise will go towards their powerful work.”

You can support Ciaran and Hand In Hand at www.idonate.ie/theisland