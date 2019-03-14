The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman Award for February 2019: Ciara Mageean (Athletics)

The winner of The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman Award for February 2019 is Irish athletics star, Ciara Mageean.

Having had an incredible start to 2019 setting a new Irish indoor mile record of 4:28.31 in Boston, beating her own record from three years prior, the athletics champion didn’t begin to slow down after that. In February, she continued her record breaking performance as she shed a whole two seconds off her Irish Indoor 1,500m record at the Athlone IT International Grand Prix, and less than a week later she was in supreme form again at the Irish Indoor Championships in Abbotstown, cruising to victory in the 3,000m with 12 seconds to spare over her nearest rival.

And if beating her own records wasn’t enough for the 26-year-old, she produced another stellar performance in the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, taking home a bronze medal for her triumph.

If the start of the year is anything to go by, we cannot wait to see how the remainder of 2019 pans out for the athletics superstar.

Established in 2004 by The Irish Times, The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards recognise the abilities and achievements of women in Irish sports. The awards run over a 12-month period, with the judges selecting a winner each month for her ability to excel at sport. The monthly winner is announced in The Irish Times Women in Sport pages which are published every Thursday.