The Inaugural Galway City Ladies Blitz is held at St Michael’s GAA Club

There were goals galore, on Bank Holiday Monday 2nd May as the Inaugural Galway City

Ladies Blitz took place.

Over 100 people attended on the day, between players, management, and spectators. Spectators were treated to a fantastic day of football with over 8 matches being played in total.



The duration of each game was 20 minutes long and this was played over two 10-minute

halves.



The Galway City Ladies Blitz was organised by Gaeil na Gaillimhe, and kindly hosted by St

Michaels Ladies GAA at the Westside Playing Pitches and Clubhouse.



5 adult teams competed on the day, this included two 7-aside teams from Gaeil na Gaillimhe

and St. Michael’s Ladies with St. James’s Ladies team fielding one 7-aside team.



A team from Gaeil na Gaillimhe and one from St.Michael’s reached the final with

St.Michael’s edging out as eventual winners.



On the day itself, there were also two Mother’s and Other’s teams competing. Fr.Griffin’s

Éire Óg played against St Michael’s Mother’s and Other’s team in what turned out to be

another fantastic competition.

Having played 3 matches against one another they were tied.

Penalty shoot out decided the eventual winner with Fr.Griffin’s Éire Óg taking the title.

We look forward to organising this event on an annual basis