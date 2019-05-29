The Gaelic Players Association and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association Sign Scholarship Partnership with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) in association with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) have announced a number of new scholarships open to members of the organisations. The scholarships are jointly funded by GMIT and the player associations.

The partnership covers four scholarships – taught masters as well as a number of research masters from any of the faculties at the institute. Research will focus priority areas such as recovery, sleep quality and nutrition. This research will be hugely beneficial to both the GPA and WGPA to advance the welfare needs of both male and female inter county players going forward.

The addition of these scholarships is key to the GPA and WGPA’s aim to have extensive reach across the country with their education offerings.

Paul Flynn, CEO at the GPA said, “We are delighted to welcome GMIT to our postgraduate scholarship programme. These scholarships offer our players and WGPA members the opportunity to further enhance their career prospects through participation in highly sought-after graduate programmes, alongside maintaining their sporting pursuits while giving them the option to study closer to home, thus alleviating some of the pressures of travel.”

Maria Kinsella, Chair of WGPA added “We are passionate about supporting players to thrive on and off the field of play. These new scholarship opportunities are most welcome and we are proud to be partnered with the team at GMIT.”

Dr Des Foley, Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs and Registrar, GMIT, stressed the overall significance of the new partnership.

“The scholarships are very important to GMIT as we are currently planning exciting new post-graduate opportunities. We are also developing a new Sports Strategy and it is very important to us to cultivate relationships with sporting organisations regionally and nationally. The GPA and WGPA are to be congratulated on supporting its members in this way”.



For more information or to apply of the scholarships contact Noel Connors at the GPA, [email protected] or Gemma Begley, [email protected] . A CV and cover letter will be required and applications and entry criteria will be assessed by GMIT.

In attendance at the GPA WGPA GMIT Scholarship Launch are, back row from left, Noel Connors, GPA National Education Officer, Paul Flynn, CEO of GPA, Ed Daly, Lecturer at GMIT, Lisa Ryan, Head of Department at School of Science and Computing at GMIT, Des Foley, Acting VP OF Academic Affairs and Registrar at GMIT, Lorraine Ryan, WGPA Executive, Damian Curley, GMIT Development Officer, and Molly Dunne, GMIT Sports Officer. Front row, Galway hurler Jack Coyne, Mayo footballer James McCormack, Leitrim ladies footballer Bronagh O’Rourke, and Galway camogie player Tara Kenny, at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology in Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile